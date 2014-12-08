FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. inflation expectations remain flat, NY Fed survey finds
December 8, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. inflation expectations remain flat, NY Fed survey finds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Falling oil prices and a stronger U.S. dollar did not dampen Americans’ inflation expectations last month, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey that also found a jump in expected earnings growth.

Median expectations of inflation one and three years into the future have remained steady at 3.0 percent since August, even while one-year-ahead gasoline price predictions fell for a fourth straight month, according to the New York Fed’s relatively new survey of consumer expectations.

The internet-based survey, which started midway through last year, saw median earnings growth expectations jump to its highest recorded level at 2.7 percent in November.

A global drop in energy prices and a stronger dollar has put pressure on overall U.S. inflation, which remains below the central bank’s 2 percent target. Fed policymakers are not expected to raise interest rates from near zero until about the middle of next year.

