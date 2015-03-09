Americans see lower short-term inflation, spending -NY Fed survey

NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - Americans had a dimmer view of inflation, spending, and home prices last month, according to a Federal Reserve survey that appeared to log a change in perceptions on the U.S. economy.

The New York Fed’s survey of consumer expectations also found a marked jump in expectations of job stability in February, and of prospects for finding a new job if need be.

With overall inflation measures below the central bank’s target, median one-year-out inflation expectations fell for a third straight month to 2.8 percent, the lowest level since the survey started in mid-2013. Three-year ahead expectations remained stable.

Thanks to depressed views especially in the west of the country, median home price change expectations dropped to 3 percent from 3.4 percent a month earlier, the lowest level since the survey began.

Household spending expectations also hit a survey low, due in part to a drop in the views of younger and lower-income respondents.

The web-based survey taps about 1,200 Americans on a 12-month rotating basis. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)