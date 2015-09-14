FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Americans see less inflationary pressure -NY Fed survey
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2015 / 3:03 PM / 2 years ago

Americans see less inflationary pressure -NY Fed survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Americans predicted lower inflation last month, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey published as Fed policymakers prepare to decide whether the U.S. economy is ready for tighter monetary policy.

The New York Fed’s survey of consumer expectations, released on Monday, found that median expectations of inflation three years in the future fell to a record low of 2.87 percent from 2.96 percent the previous month. The one-year expectation was also down, to 2.79 percent from 2.96 percent.

Both price measures have edged lower since the survey began in mid-2013, reflecting broader data showing spot U.S. inflation has remained below the Fed’s 2 percent target.

The central bank wants to be reasonably confident that prices will rebound in order to hike interest rates, a move that could come as soon as Thursday.

The survey taps about 1,200 respondents on a 12-month rotating basis. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.