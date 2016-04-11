U.S. inflation survey slips in cautious sign for Fed

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - An increasingly important gauge of U.S. inflation sagged last month back to near record low levels from earlier in the year, adding to the uncertainty over how fast the Federal Reserve can proceed with interest rate hikes in the coming months.

Expectations for inflation one year in the future fell to 2.53 percent in March from 2.71 percent in February, according to the New York Fed’s survey of consumers, which was released on Monday.

That was the fourth decline in the last six months and put expected inflation at just over a tenth of a percentage point above January’s reading of 2.42 percent, which was the lowest level since the survey began in mid-2013.

The U.S. central bank has a 2 percent target for inflation in the medium term. It raised rates in December for the first time in nearly a decade and projections from Fed policymakers indicate two more rate hikes this year.

The New York Fed survey showed that median expectations for inflation three years in the future declined to 2.50 percent in March from 2.62 percent in February.

The decline in one-year expectations came despite expectations for gasoline prices to continue their recent rise. The median year-ahead expectation for gas prices is for a gain of 7.3 percent, while consumers expect prices for food, rent and medical care to decline slightly, the New York Fed said.

“The decline at the one-year horizon was concentrated among household heads with lower education, income and numeracy,” the New York Fed report said. (Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Paul Simao)