a year ago
Fed to hold open meeting on new insurance rules June 3
May 27, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

Fed to hold open meeting on new insurance rules June 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will hold a meeting on proposals for capital requirements and other rules for insurance companies that will be open to the public.

The central bank's announcement, made on Friday, comes a week after Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo previewed the proposals in a speech to insurance commissioners.

The capital requirements, the amount of capital that regulators say a company must have on hand to ward off excessive borrowing or insolvency, will apply to a large swath of the insurance industry. The Fed will also release proposed rules for the handful of insurance companies deemed "too big to fail" that are intended to head off risks to U.S. financial stability. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Diane Craft)

