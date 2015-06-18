FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed says any increase in bank reserve rate will apply immediately
June 18, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

Fed says any increase in bank reserve rate will apply immediately

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - Any changes to the rate that the Federal Reserve pays to banks on excess reserves will take effect immediately upon approval, rather than at the end of a two-week maintenance period, the central bank announced on Thursday.

The change is being made to improve the ability of the Fed to use the payments made to banks on excess reserves as a tool for raising its target interest rate.

By paying more, the Fed would encourage banks to hold more reserves, pulling money from the financial system and raising short term rates overall.

The change will take effect on July 23. The Fed is not expected to raise interest rates before September. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

