February 15, 2017 / 5:00 PM / 6 months ago

J.P. Morgan now expects next U.S. rate hike in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan revised its outlook on the Federal Reserve's next interest rate increase to May from June following surprisingly strong data on January U.S. retail sales and consumer prices and more hawkish rhetoric from some central bank officials.

"We are pulling forward our expectations for the next Fed rate hike from June to May; we continue to look for two hikes this year, in May and September," J.P. Morgan economist Michael Feroli wrote in a research note on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

