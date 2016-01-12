FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Kaplan says he'll 'wait and see' on China's U.S. impact
#Market News
January 12, 2016 / 1:27 AM / 2 years ago

Fed's Kaplan says he'll 'wait and see' on China's U.S. impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DALLAS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Robert Kaplan, the new chief of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank, said on Monday he would take a “wait-and-see” approach on assessing how China’s slowdown will affect the U.S. economy.

Kaplan told the Dallas chapters of Financial Executives International, the Association for Corporate Growth and the National Association of Corporate Directors that he was not surprised that China’s stock market volatility had jarred markets around the world.

But he said it was still too soon to tell if it will get worse, or if in a couple of months China will turn out to have rebounded.

In September the Fed held off on raising rates in part because of concerns over the slowdown in China’s economic growth. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Sandra Maler)

