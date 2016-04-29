FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Markets may be underestimating how soon Fed will hike rates - Kaplan
April 29, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

Markets may be underestimating how soon Fed will hike rates - Kaplan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Financial markets may well be underestimating how soon the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates again, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Friday.

“We’ll see how the second quarter unfolds but I think the market may well be underestimating how soon we might move next based on what I have seen,” Kaplan said at an event hosted by think-tank OMFIF.

He added that he would advocate a rate move “pretty soon” if second quarter U.S. economic data was reassuring. (Reporting by Marc Jones and David Milliken)

