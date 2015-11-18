Fed's Kaplan says accommodative policy likely needed for some time

HOUSTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve has been “prudent” to keep interest rates at zero so far this year and will likely need to keep monetary policy accommodative for “some time,” the U.S. central bank’s newest policymaker said on Wednesday.

“It is probable that the return to ‘normal’ interest rates will be gradual,” Rob Kaplan said in his first policy speech as the new president of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank, a position he took up less than three months ago.

Still, he added, “accommodative policy does not necessarily mean a zero fed funds rate.”

Rates left at zero for too long, he said, can cause distortions in investment and hiring that may be painful to unwind when they rise again.

The comments, coming just weeks before the Fed is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade, suggest Kaplan will be a much more centrist voice at the policy table than his unapologetically hawkish predecessor Richard Fisher.

A former Goldman Sachs banker whose father was a traveling jewellery salesman, Kaplan is unlike Fed Chair Janet Yellen and much of her central banking leadership in that he has no PhD in economics. But his maiden speech shows he backed Yellen’s decision to wait on raising rates in the Fed’s most recent meetings, citing worries about the global slowdown and the need for more economic data.

“What happens in China, emerging markets and advanced economies around the world increasingly impacts the U.S economy,” he said. “Our economic team is continuing to consider how overcapacity, demographic trends, high degrees of leverage in some sectors and other secular issues in countries outside the U.S. (particularly China) might adversely affect GDP, unemployment and inflation within the U.S.”

Because of those factors, he said, “a lower-than-usual federal funds rate may well be needed to achieve any given desired level of accommodation.”

The U.S. economy will likely grow at an annual rate of 2 percent to 2.5 percent through 2016, he said, enough to keep pushing down the unemployment rate, now at 5 percent. Still, he suggested, there may be more room for the U.S. jobless rate to fall without sparking inflation at home.

Kaplan forecast inflation to rise to 1.8 percent by the end of next year and to the Fed’s 2 percent goal by the end of 2017. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)