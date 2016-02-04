FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Fed's Kaplan says now is a time for patience on rates
#Market News
February 4, 2016 / 3:32 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Fed's Kaplan says now is a time for patience on rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling error in headline)

DALLAS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve needs to be “patient” on raising interest rates, the new chief of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank, said on Thursday, citing some signs of slowing U.S. growth amid tighter global financial conditions.

“This is a time for patience and analysis, and really assessing data, because there has been some slowing,” Robert Kaplan told reporters after speaking before the Real Estate Council in Dallas. “There are certain times where it’s wise to be patient.”

Kaplan won’t vote on policy until 2017, but he will take part in the Fed’s policy meetings over the year, with the next one set for mid-March. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

