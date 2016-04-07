Fed's Kaplan sees sustained, gradual rate hikes

DALLAS, April 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should be patient and cautious about raising short-term interest rates, but it should nevertheless increase them in a sustained way, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said on Wednesday.

Kaplan forecast “solid” growth of 1.9 percent for the U.S. economy this year, which he said is enough to push unemployment down further and help push inflation back up to the Fed’s 2 percent target. But near-zero interest rates have a cost, and the Fed should remove some monetary accommodation, he said.