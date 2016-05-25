Fed's Kaplan sees role for fiscal policy, looser bank regulation

HOUSTON, May 25 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Wednesday suggested he sees room for fiscal policy to boost the U.S. economy, given the limitations of monetary policy, and called for “a little bit” looser regulation for small banks.

“We’ve been suffocating our small banks, which is hurting local business formation,” Kaplan said in Houston. “We need to look at the limits of monetary policy. Monetary policy is not the be-all and end-all, but we’ve not had a lot of fiscal policy in the last seven, eight years.” (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)