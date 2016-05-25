FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Kaplan sees role for fiscal policy, looser bank regulation
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

Fed's Kaplan sees role for fiscal policy, looser bank regulation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, May 25 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Wednesday suggested he sees room for fiscal policy to boost the U.S. economy, given the limitations of monetary policy, and called for “a little bit” looser regulation for small banks.

“We’ve been suffocating our small banks, which is hurting local business formation,” Kaplan said in Houston. “We need to look at the limits of monetary policy. Monetary policy is not the be-all and end-all, but we’ve not had a lot of fiscal policy in the last seven, eight years.” (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.