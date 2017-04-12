BRIEF-Pacific Ethanol files for mixed shelf of up to $175 mln
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
April 12 Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said Wednesday that broad measures of U.S. unemployment show there is still slack in the labor market, although it is on the wane.
Speaking in Fort Worth, Texas, Kaplan said also said he expects inflation to continue to rise toward the Fed's 2-percent goal, and for labor market slack to continue to decline. Kaplan is a voter on the Fed's policy-setting panel this year. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
(Add background, details, table) NEW YORK, April 14 Speculators rebuilt their bullish bet on the U.S. dollar earlier this week, raising net longs from a five-week low, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators had scaled back bullish dollar bets on doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his pledges of tax cuts and infrastructure spending in the wake of his and the Republicans'