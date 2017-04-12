BRIEF-Pacific Ethanol files for mixed shelf of up to $175 mln
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
April 12 Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said Wednesday that the central bank's plans to begin trimming its $4.5 trillion balance sheet as soon as this year do not alter his view of the appropriate rate hike path.
Speaking to reporters in Fort Worth, Texas, Kaplan said he still expects three rate hikes this year as his "baseline" case. Some Fed officials have talked about pausing rate hikes when the balance sheet reductions begin, but Kaplan called such talk confusing. Kaplan is a voter on the Fed's policy-setting panel this year. (Reporting by Marice Richter, writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(Add background, details, table) NEW YORK, April 14 Speculators rebuilt their bullish bet on the U.S. dollar earlier this week, raising net longs from a five-week low, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators had scaled back bullish dollar bets on doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his pledges of tax cuts and infrastructure spending in the wake of his and the Republicans'