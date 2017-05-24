FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Fed's Kaplan feels 'very strongly' trade pacts help U.S.
#Market News
May 24, 2017 / 11:46 PM / 3 months ago

Fed's Kaplan feels 'very strongly' trade pacts help U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 24 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said Wednesday he feels "very strongly" that U.S. trade relationships with Canada and Mexico help U.S. competitiveness.

"I don't want to see us to jeopardize those relationships: it would cost U.S. jobs," Kaplan said in Toronto. U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized U.S. trade agreements with Canada and Mexico, among others, saying they hurt U.S. workers. "I am hopeful these agreements will be addressed in a constructive way." (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Sandra Maler)

