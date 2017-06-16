DALLAS, June 16 Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Friday repeated his call for immigration reform, continued trade with Mexico and more global integration as ways to counter slow U.S. economic growth.

"I'd love to see our country make the right decisions on how we think about trade," Kaplan said at a meeting of the Park Cities Rotary Club in Dallas, adding that running a trade deficit with Mexico is different from running a trade deficit with some other countries like China because trade with Mexico boosts jobs and competitiveness in the United States.

The U.S. also needs to "come to grips" with immigration reform, he said, because immigrants have historically been big contributors to U.S. labor force growth. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)