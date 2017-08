SAN ANTONIO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Monday he would have been comfortable with an interest rate increase at the Fed's September policy meeting.

Kaplan said he was not that worried about the U.S. economy overheating but was concerned that low interest rates could create "distortions" in the U.S. economy. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chris Reese)