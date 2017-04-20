Fed's Kaplan: Three rate rises this year 'still a good baseline'

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Thursday that three interest rate hikes this year remains possible but that the U.S. central bank has the flexibility to wait and see how the economy unfolds.

"The median for three rate increases this year...is still a good baseline. If the economy develops a little more slowly, then we can do less than that and if the economy is a little stronger, we can do more than that," he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

The Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point at its March policy meeting. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir)