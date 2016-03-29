FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Kaplan: China's transition could cause further global financial stress
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

Fed's Kaplan: China's transition could cause further global financial stress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - The impact of China’s rebalancing toward consumption-led growth on the U.S. economy through financial linkages should not be underestimated, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday.

“Our bigger worry is as China goes through this very long transition, there will be periods where they have a devaluation or turmoil in terms of currency flight ... or turmoil in their markets. I am more concerned that will transmit very quickly to global financial markets,” Kaplan said before an audience in Austin, Texas. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.