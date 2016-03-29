Fed's Kaplan: China's transition could cause further global financial stress

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - The impact of China’s rebalancing toward consumption-led growth on the U.S. economy through financial linkages should not be underestimated, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday.

“Our bigger worry is as China goes through this very long transition, there will be periods where they have a devaluation or turmoil in terms of currency flight ... or turmoil in their markets. I am more concerned that will transmit very quickly to global financial markets,” Kaplan said before an audience in Austin, Texas. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)