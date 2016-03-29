Fed's Kaplan says room for continued improvement in labor market

AUSTIN, Texas, March 29 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday there is still more slack that is expected to be coming out of the U.S. labor market, which will be a factor for the economy to reach the central bank’s inflation target.

“I would like to see continued improvement which would give me more confidence about reaching our 2 percent inflation objective,” he said in a round table with reporters in Austin (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)