FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Kaplan says four rate hikes not a sure thing in 2016
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2016 / 1:52 AM / 2 years ago

Fed's Kaplan says four rate hikes not a sure thing in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dallas, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Four U.S. interest-rate hikes are “not baked in the cake” for the Federal Reserve this year, particularly given the volatility in China’s stock market and concerns about a slowdown there, a top Fed official said on Monday.

“This is an unusual start to the year, obviously,” Robert Kaplan, the Dallas Fed’s new president, told reporters after a talk here. Concern about China’s slowdown forced the Fed to hold off raising interest rates in September, he said, and it is unclear if such a thing could happen this time around too.

“There’s no substitute for time in assessing economic data as it unfolds,” he said, adding that there would probably not be enough economic data before the Fed’s January meeting to justify raising rates then, but there could be enough by March. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.