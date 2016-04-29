FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Fed's Kaplan says could hike rates in June or July if data good
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

REFILE-Fed's Kaplan says could hike rates in June or July if data good

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes typo in Kaplan’s name in headline)

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could raise U.S. interest rates as soon as June or July if second-quarter economic data is strong, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Friday.

“I would say that if the second-quarter data is firming you will see me advocating in the not too distant future that we try to take the next (rate rise) step,”

“We will see what meeting, whether that means June or July or what else. I’d like to see it happen.”

He added that “full employment” was getting closer in the United States and that either the economy would have to reflect that improvement in the coming months, or alternatively jobs data would have to weaken.

Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by David Milliken

Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by David Milliken
