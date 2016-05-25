Fed's Kaplan says sees two U.S. rate hikes this year

May 25 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Wednesday said he sees two interest-rate hikes this year, and repeated his view that the U.K. vote on whether to leave the European Union will weigh on any Fed rate decision in June.

“If economic data keeps going the way it is, I’ve said I will advocate for an increase in the near future,” Kaplan told reporters after a speech. “That may not be June or July, my approach is take one meeting at a time.” (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)