a year ago
Fed's Kaplan sees rate hike appropriate in June or July
#Market News
May 27, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

Fed's Kaplan sees rate hike appropriate in June or July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, June 2 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Thursday reiterated his view that the Fed should raise rates soon because the economy is getting "pretty darn close" to full employment and inflation is starting to rise.

Speaking at an event at Boston College, Kaplan said he was not sure if the rate hike should come in June or July, but that he would advocate for one in the "near future."

"There is a cost to having rates this low," Kaplan said. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin, writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
