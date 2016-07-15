Kaplan says more agreement than not among Fed policymakers

ST. LOUIS, July 14 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are largely in agreement with one another on their views on the outlook for interest rates and the economy, a top Fed official said on Thursday, pushing back against the idea of sharp divides at the U.S. central bank.

"What they may disagree on in the margin is timing and tactics" for monetary policy, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told reporters in St. Louis. " I think you see a lot more consistency among Fed presidents in what they say, than inconsistencies." (Reporting Ann Saphir; Editing by Sandra Maler)