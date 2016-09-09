Fed's Kaplan says U.S. rate hike case has strengthened

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The case for raising U.S. interest rates has strengthened in recent months, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday, but long-term headwinds to economic growth mean the central bank can afford to raise rates very slowly.

“The Fed can afford to be patient and deliberate in its actions,” Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told reporters in Austin on the sidelines of a conference sponsored by Mission Capital. Most importantly, he added, “the likely path of rates is going to be flatter, much flatter than we’ve ever experienced historically.” (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)