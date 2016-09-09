FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Kaplan says U.S. rate hike case has strengthened
September 9, 2016 / 3:06 PM / in a year

Fed's Kaplan says U.S. rate hike case has strengthened

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The case for raising U.S. interest rates has strengthened in recent months, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday, but long-term headwinds to economic growth mean the central bank can afford to raise rates very slowly.

“The Fed can afford to be patient and deliberate in its actions,” Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told reporters in Austin on the sidelines of a conference sponsored by Mission Capital. Most importantly, he added, “the likely path of rates is going to be flatter, much flatter than we’ve ever experienced historically.” (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.