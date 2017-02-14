Fed's Kaplan says prudent to raise rates sooner than later

HOUSTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Tuesday reiterated to reporters that it would be "prudent" for the U.S. central bank to raise rates sooner than later.

"There are benefits to taking the next step and then assessing conditions after that," he said, adding that advocating for an earlier move is not aimed at giving the Fed the option to raise rates more times this year. "I'm not saying it's going to be one meeting versus another."