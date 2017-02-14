Fed's Kaplan says he is open to some changes to Dodd-Frank

HOUSTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Tuesday expressed support for rolling back some parts of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform act, as long as the priority is reduction of rules for small and midsize banks, and not for big ones.

"I am fine with a review of Dodd-Frank," he said in Houston, but added that tough regulations should remain in place for big banks, including higher capital requirements and stress tests. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)