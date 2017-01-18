Fed's Kashkari says fiscal outlook not clear enough to change his forecasts

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari on Wednesday said he did not have enough information on potential fiscal policy shifts to change his own economic forecasts.

"The truth is I don't know what the new administration and the new Congress are ultimately going to enact," Kashkari told reporters in Minneapolis. "I don't feel like I have enough information to meaningfully change our forecast on the economy until we get some more clarity on what at least those proposals look like." (Reporting by Jason Lange)