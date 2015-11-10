FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former U.S. Treasury official Kashkari to run Minneapolis Fed
November 10, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Former U.S. Treasury official Kashkari to run Minneapolis Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Neel Kashkari, who as a top U.S. Treasury official helped manage part of the bailout of the banking industry during the financial crisis, will run the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank starting next year.

Kashkari, who also ran a failed bid for California governor in 2014, will take over from the current chief, Narayana Kocherlakota, who leaves his post on Dec. 31.

Kashkari, 42, was previously an executive at Goldman Sachs and at bond fund PIMCO. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

