Fed's Kashkari says U.S. economy has room to run

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday that the Fed should continue to focus on further progress in the U.S. labor market until inflation pressures emerge.

"My view is let's let the economy keep creating jobs, bringing workers off the sidelines so long as it's not creating inflation," Kashkari said at a town hall meeting in Minnesota streamed live on the bank's website.

He added that given inflation has been below the Fed's target rate for more than four years, there appeared no urgency to raise interest rates.