FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Kashkari expects moderate U.S. growth, inflation to rise
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2016 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Kashkari expects moderate U.S. growth, inflation to rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Neel Kashkari, the new chief of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank, said Tuesday he expects the U.S. economy to grow at a “moderate” pace this year, although he sees both upside and downside risks to that forecast.

He did not provide details on the risks he sees, although he mentioned worries about China’s economic outlook.

Kashkari also reiterated the Fed’s commitment to its 2-percent inflation target, adding that he expects as more people get jobs in a growing economy, wages will rise, pushing up inflation.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.