Fed's Kashkari expects moderate U.S. growth, inflation to rise

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Neel Kashkari, the new chief of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank, said Tuesday he expects the U.S. economy to grow at a “moderate” pace this year, although he sees both upside and downside risks to that forecast.

He did not provide details on the risks he sees, although he mentioned worries about China’s economic outlook.

Kashkari also reiterated the Fed’s commitment to its 2-percent inflation target, adding that he expects as more people get jobs in a growing economy, wages will rise, pushing up inflation.