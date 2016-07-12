FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed can be patient in raising rates, Kashkari says
#Market News
July 12, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

Fed can be patient in raising rates, Kashkari says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARQUETTE, Mich., July 12 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is coming up short on both its employment and inflation goals, and can be patient in raising interest rates as it seeks to allow more people who want jobs or more working hours to get them, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

"We should take our time when we go ahead and start raising rates again," Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said at a Town Hall in Marquette, Michigan. "There's not a huge urgency to raise rates because inflation is coming up low." (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chris Reese)

