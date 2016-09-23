FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Kashkari says he worries about raising rates too quickly
September 23, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

Fed's Kashkari says he worries about raising rates too quickly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Neel Kashkari, president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank, said Friday that he is more worried about raising rates too quickly than too slowly, largely because the central bank is better equipped to fight high inflation than low inflation.

"Risks are asymmetric. Worry more about too quickly," Kashkari tweeted, responding to a question about whether raising rates too slowly or too quickly is a bigger concern. Kashkari, in a first for a Fed president, was conducting a question and answer session on Twitter.

Reporting by Ann Saphir and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

