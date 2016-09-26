Fed's Kashkari says leaving rates unchanged was 'right move'

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve made the "right move" when it decided to leave interest rates unchanged at its September meeting, a top Fed official said on Monday.

The fact that more workers are returning to the labor force and inflation is not rising despite a very low unemployment rate "to me suggests we have time before we need to adjust rates," Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari told reporters after a symposium on banking regulation at his bank's headquarters.