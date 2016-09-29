Fed's Kashkari says politics play no part in Fed decisions

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Politics does not factor at all into decisions made at the Federal Reserve, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Thursday.

"I am agreeing with people in terms of interest rates who I shouldn't be agreeing with, if it were up to politics," said Kashkari, who ran as a Republican for California governor and was an appointee to the Treasury by a Republican president. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has accused Fed Chair Janet Yellen of keeping interest rates low to benefit President Barack Obama, who appointed her.