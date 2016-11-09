Fed's Kashkari says will need to 'wait and see' on fiscal policy

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank treats fiscal policies as an "input" to monetary policy analysis and he will need to "wait and see" what happens under the new president and Congress.

Republican Donald Trump was elected on Tuesday as the next U.S. President, and one of his campaign promises was to cut taxes and boost economic growth. Taking questions from business leaders in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Kashkari said he expects "more of the same: sluggish growth" for the U.S. economy ahead.