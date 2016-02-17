FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Kashkari says need to keep accommodative monetary policy - Bloomberg
February 17, 2016 / 2:07 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Kashkari says need to keep accommodative monetary policy - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should keep interest rates accommodative to spur employment and drive inflation, Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday.

“If we keep making sure we have accommodative monetary policy, we can keep bringing people off the sidelines, bring them back into the labor force, bring inflation up to our two-percent target,” Kashkari said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

