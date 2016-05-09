FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Kashkari says rise in inflation will trigger rate hike
May 9, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

Fed's Kashkari says rise in inflation will trigger rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINNEAPOLIS, May 9 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should raise U.S. interest rates before inflation reaches the Fed’s 2-percent goal, given the lags with which monetary policy affect the economy, a top U.S. central banker said on Monday.

“It’s not so much, do we let it go above 2 percent and then keep accommodative policy and not respond to that,” Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari told reporters after a speech at the Economic Club of Minnesota. “If we see it start moving towards 2 percent and we have confidence that the data is real, I would then expect to see less accommodative policy, just because people are afraid of how big the overshoot is going to be.” (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

