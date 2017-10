NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - The credibility of the Federal Reserve should be considered in deciding whether to raise interest rates as an emergency measure to stabilize financial markets, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota told reporters he did not at the moment see any risks of market imbalances due to the Fed’s current easy policy. But a decision on rates may have to be made in the future if problems emerge.