#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 6:30 PM / 5 years ago

Fed's Kocherlakota- Europe situation much improved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn, April 12 (Reuters) - The possibility that a financial crisis across the Atlantic could knock the wind from the U.S. recovery is much lower now than it was late last year, a top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.

“I think that we are in a much better place than we were six months ago,” Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said after a speech in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. “I think the probability of an adverse outcome is much lower.”

The stress tests that U.S. banks just went through should build confidence that they have the ability to withstand a crisis from Europe should it occur, he added.

