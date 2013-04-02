FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Kocherlakota-No need for U.S. to fix fiscal issues today
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2013 / 6:06 PM / in 4 years

Fed's Kocherlakota-No need for U.S. to fix fiscal issues today

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - The United States must fix its long-term fiscal problems “at some point down the road” by raising taxes, cutting spending, or through some combination of the two, a top Federal Reserve policymaker said on Tuesday.

But “the issue doesn’t have to be fixed today, in 2013; it’s a problem that’s going to come in the early part of the next decade,” Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota told a business group in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

In seven to 10 years, the government’s obligations to fund medical and retirement-living costs for the aging U.S. population will outstrip its income from taxes, Kocherlakota said, adding the government will need to bring its expenses in line with its revenues.

“I think that offering guidance to the public about the mix of the tools that’s going to be used to address this problem is going to be useful,” he said. “Having more certainty about how that resolution will take place would be good.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.