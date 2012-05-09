FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed exit should start in 6-9 months - Kocherlakota
May 9, 2012

Fed exit should start in 6-9 months - Kocherlakota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINNEAPOLIS, May 9 (Reuters) - Recent improvements in the U.S. economy should mean the Federal Reserve’s next policy move will be to raise interest rates, possibly by the end of the year, Narayana Kocherlakota, president of the Minneapolis Fed, said on Wednesday.

“I don’t see a need for additional accommodation,” Kocherlakota told a group of lawyers in Minneapolis.

The increase in inflation and decline in unemployment over the past year point to the need for tightening, he said.

“I would say in six to nine months we should begin to be thinking about initiating our exit strategy,” he said.

If unemployment rises or inflation declines notably, he added, it would be ‘natural’ for the Fed to consider further purchases of mortgage-backed securities.

