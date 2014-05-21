FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed would raise rates slowly under price targeting -Kocherlakota
May 21, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

Fed would raise rates slowly under price targeting -Kocherlakota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINNEAPOLIS, May 21 (Reuters) - The rate at which the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in the years ahead would be “even slower” than usual if the U.S. central bank were to adopt a strategy of price-level targeting, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said on Wednesday.

Kocherlakota had earlier in the day floated the idea of price targeting instead of inflation targeting, which is the strategy the Fed and most other central banks adopt in stabilizing prices in the economy. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

