Fed's Kocherlakota: as long as inflation is low, Fed can do more
November 5, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Kocherlakota: as long as inflation is low, Fed can do more

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIRGINIA, Minn., Nov 5 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota on Wednesday aired his doubts about the course of Fed policy, saying that he found it hard to understand why the U.S. central bank is reducing accommodation in the face of low inflation.

“As long as we have inflation as low as we have, there’s more that we can do,” he said after a speech here. “The overarching course of policy has been to reduce accommodation, really, I would say, going back to the latter part of 2013...With inflation as low as it is, why is it that accommodation has been reduced? I think that’s a question that’s hard to answer.”

Kocherlakota cast the lone dissenting vote last month at the Fed’s policy-setting meeting where his colleagues took the historic step of ending the Fed’s massive bond-buying stimulus. (Reporting by Andrew Buccanero, writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

