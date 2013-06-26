FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Extent of jump in U.S. yields a surprise -Fed's Kocherlakota
June 26, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

Extent of jump in U.S. yields a surprise -Fed's Kocherlakota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - The extent of the run-up in bond yields after the Federal Reserve last week announced a plan to eventually remove monetary stimulus was a surprise, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said on Wednesday.

The immediate market reaction was “more outsized than I would have anticipated personally,” Kocherlakota, a dovish U.S. central bank official who has a vote on the Fed’s policy committee next year, said on CNBC television.

He added he expects the U.S. unemployment rate to fall to 7 percent in the second half of 2014, from 7.6 percent last month.

