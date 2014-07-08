FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Better labor, inflation data likely temporary -Fed's Kocherlakota
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2014 / 7:16 PM / 3 years ago

Better labor, inflation data likely temporary -Fed's Kocherlakota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINNEAPOLIS, July 8 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve policymaker poured cold water on some positive recent economic data, saying on Tuesday he does not expect the “rapid” drop in U.S. unemployment to be sustained in coming months and calling firmer inflation “temporary.”

Narayana Kocherlakota, president of the Minneapolis Fed and a dovish voter on monetary policy this year, said he expects unemployment to fall just below 6 percent by year end, when he sees core inflation around 1.6 percent. The economic contraction in the first quarter means Americans will be “fortunate” to get 2.5 percent GDP growth this year, he added. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.