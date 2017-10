BLOOMINGTON, Minn., April 10(Reuters) - Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota reiterated on Friday his case for waiting until the second half of 2016 to start raising U.S. interest rates, and to then raise them gradually so as to reach just 2 percent by the end of 2017.

His prepared remarks were nearly identical to those made on April 7 in Bismarck, North Dakota. (Reporting by David Bailey, writing by Ann Saphir)