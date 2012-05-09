Kocherlakota says transparency is key to Fed policy

MINNEAPOLIS, May 9 (Reuters) - Transparency is critical to monetary policy effectiveness, a top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday, urging the central bank to take further steps clarify what policy will look like.

The Fed has kept short-term interest rates near zero since December 2008 to pull the economy from its worst downturn in decades, and has said it will likely keep them there through late 2014.

“The rate can’t get any lower,” Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Business Law Institute in Minneapolis. “But one way to vary monetary stimulus today is to influence the public’s expectations of how long the fed funds rate will stay so low - and how fast the fed funds rate will rise when it does start to rise.”

Kocherlakota, who next has a vote on the Fed’s policy-setting committee in 2014, gave no hint in his prepared remarks of his views on the subject.

Nor did he venture any forecast about the recovery, the pace of which picked up in the first quarter but has more recently appeared to flag. On Friday, a government report showed the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 8.1 percent last month because more people gave up looking for work.

Kocherlakota, whose views on policy tend more toward the hawkish end of the spectrum at the central bank, has said as recently as last month that the decline in the jobless rate may force the Fed to start increasing rates as soon as this year.

In his speech Wednesday, he suggested that policymakers’ views on easing depend largely on how low they believe the unemployment rate can go before inflationary pressures start to kick in.

Kocherlakota has consistently said he believes that structural changes in the labor market have pushed that level up, forcing the Fed to tighten sooner than it would otherwise.

The Fed has taken unprecedented steps to enhance transparency over recent months and years, including releasing policymaker forecasts for rate increases, and holding quarterly press conferences by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.

On Wednesday, Kocherlakota repeated his call for the Fed to offer details on what kind of economic conditions would prompt what kind of policy reaction.